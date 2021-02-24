Advertisement

Schuyler student in police custody after weapons found at high school

(KOSA)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHUYLER, Neb. (WOWT) - A Schuyler Central High School student was taken into custody Wednesday morning after weapons and ammunition were found in the student’s possession.

According to a news release from the Schuyler Police Department, officials at the school were “alerted” just before 10 a.m. that a student had a gun and ammunition on school grounds.

SCHS officials immediately tracked down the student and searched his belongings, confiscating a handgun, knife, and ammunition and turning them over to police, the release states.

The student, whose name was not released because they are younger than age 18, was taken into police custody.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Referee alleges assault during Northwest High School basketball game
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
OPPD customers could see a higher bill for February
17-year-old missing, last seen at Omaha Zoo
Omaha woman starts petition to put high-risk individuals back in phase 1B
Omaha woman petitions for high-risk people to be back in Phase 1B

Latest News

CHI Health
Healthcare providers finding new ways to get patients back to in-person check ups
Handing up, not handing out. That’s been the mantra of a local restaurant for the past decade,...
Community café serves through pandemic - 5PM
Bill would work to prevent violence against bus drivers.
Bill aims to curb bus violence- 5PM
Bill would allow conceal carry without permit- 5PM
Bill would allow conceal carry without permit- 5PM