Schuyler student in police custody after weapons found at high school

SCHUYLER, Neb. (WOWT) - A Schuyler Central High School student was taken into custody Wednesday morning after weapons and ammunition were found in the student’s possession.

According to a news release from the Schuyler Police Department, officials at the school were “alerted” just before 10 a.m. that a student had a gun and ammunition on school grounds.

SCHS officials immediately tracked down the student and searched his belongings, confiscating a handgun, knife, and ammunition and turning them over to police, the release states.

The student, whose name was not released because they are younger than age 18, was taken into police custody.

