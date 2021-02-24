Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Blustery and cloudy this morning as cooler air filters in

By Rusty Lord
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The northwest wind will be gusting up near 35 mph at times this morning as cooler air moves into the area. That will also send some low clouds our direction to start the day. Temperatures will dip near 32 this morning so watch out for isolated areas of refreezing once again.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

The wind and the clouds are both forecast to decrease into the afternoon leading to temperatures that warm into the lower 40s. Melting is still expected!

Wednesday Wind
Wednesday Wind(WOWT)

More sunshine is likely Thursday before a few more clouds enter the area Friday. Those clouds on Friday will bring a 20% chance of an isolated shower but impacts are expected to be limited. A warming trend is likely heading into the weekend as well!

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

