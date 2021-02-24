OPPD: 81,000 customers affected in rolling power outages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We now have a better idea of how many people were affected by the rolling blackouts last week.

OPPD says 81,000 customers, or 21% of all customers, experienced the first-hand interruptions. They say it lasted roughly an hour.

The Southwest Power Pool ordered the rolling blackouts to help preserve the power grid in 14 other states.

