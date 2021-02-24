Omaha man frustrated with demands to return unemployment funds

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Laid off by a car rental company when the pandemic hit 68-year-old Gary Bright says unemployment checks gave him hope. That dimmed when the Nebraska Department of Labor demanded it all back.

“What a big shock, I just don’t have it,” said Bright.

$8,400 between state and federal benefits.

“Well they shouldn’t have paid me in the beginning, I should never have received a check if I didn’t qualify. I was perfectly honest with them,” said Bright.

Bright says when he came to the office to apply for unemployment benefits, he gave honest answers and the staff approved his payments. Payments he’s now being ordered to repay.

Victor Lapuma, a labor attorney said, “This one they giveth and this one they take it away.”

Labor attorney Victor Lapuma hasn’t been able to find out why.

“By the way, there’s really no explanation, no explanation given just you’re not eligible, so I don’t understand it,” said Lapuma.

The veteran labor lawyer has another client who received an unemployment repayment demand.

“These clients are frightened I mean they’re not powerful people, they don’t have resources. I’ve never seen anything like this where months later they try to take the money back. "

Gary has a doctor’s note that underlying conditions prevent him from looking for another job. But that and other information he’s provided didn’t stop a demand for repayment.

“I feel like I’m a criminal or something. I didn’t do nothing wrong. I just lost my job,” said Bright.

Attempting to find out why $8,400 in unemployment must be repaid, the labor attorney and Bright both say the state has left them in the dark.

