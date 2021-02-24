Man gets life sentence for 2018 Bellevue murder

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - On Tuesday, a man was sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder of 38-year-old Brent Quigley of Bellevue in 2018.

According to a Tuesday release from the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office, Raymond T. Davis was also sentenced to 18-20 years in prison for conspiracy to commit murder, sentence to run concurrently; and 18-20 years, sentence to run consecutively, for use of a deadly weapon.

Sarpy County District Court Judge Stefanie Martinez handed down the sentence after he was found guilty.

“Today’s sentence hopefully brings some closure and a measure of justice to the family and friends of Brent Quigley,” said Bonnie Moore, the county’s chief deputy attorney.

Bellevue Police officers found Quigley stabbed to death near his front door on June 26, 2018. He had been stabbed 20 times, according to the release.

Three others were charged during the investigation. Alisia Cooke took a plea deal in April 2019, testifying in court that she, Davis, and Christopher Reagan had planned to rob Quigley. She said she went into the Bellevue man’s home and unlocked the door when he was distracted, allowing Reagan and Davis to enter.

According to Tuesday’s release, Reagan, who pled guilty to second-degree murder in January 2020, stabbed Quigley, and the three proceeded to steal his property.

Cooke and Reagan were arrested three days after the murder. Davis was arrested a few days later in Missouri along with Krystal Martin, who was initially charged with accessory and pled “no contest.”

