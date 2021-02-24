Advertisement

Man gets life sentence for 2018 Bellevue murder

Raymond T. Davis, 31, of Des Moines.
Raymond T. Davis, 31, of Des Moines.(Courtesy: Sarpy County Jail)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - On Tuesday, a man was sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder of 38-year-old Brent Quigley of Bellevue in 2018.

Brent Quigley, 38, was murdered in June 2018.
Brent Quigley, 38, was murdered in June 2018.(WOWT)

According to a Tuesday release from the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office, Raymond T. Davis was also sentenced to 18-20 years in prison for conspiracy to commit murder, sentence to run concurrently; and 18-20 years, sentence to run consecutively, for use of a deadly weapon.

Sarpy County District Court Judge Stefanie Martinez handed down the sentence after he was found guilty.

“Today’s sentence hopefully brings some closure and a measure of justice to the family and friends of Brent Quigley,” said Bonnie Moore, the county’s chief deputy attorney.

Bellevue Police officers found Quigley stabbed to death near his front door on June 26, 2018. He had been stabbed 20 times, according to the release.

Three others were charged during the investigation. Alisia Cooke took a plea deal in April 2019, testifying in court that she, Davis, and Christopher Reagan had planned to rob Quigley. She said she went into the Bellevue man’s home and unlocked the door when he was distracted, allowing Reagan and Davis to enter.

According to Tuesday’s release, Reagan, who pled guilty to second-degree murder in January 2020, stabbed Quigley, and the three proceeded to steal his property.

Cooke and Reagan were arrested three days after the murder. Davis was arrested a few days later in Missouri along with Krystal Martin, who was initially charged with accessory and pled “no contest.”

(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPPD customers could see a higher bill for February
Omaha police responded to a fatal accident Sunday night on I-480 South.
Omaha police respond to fatal interstate crash late Sunday
Andy Hoffman and his family
Andy Hoffman battles coronavirus on top of cancer
Doctor doubter saved by heart surgeon
Doctor doubter says surgical experience at Nebraska Medicine changed his outlook on heart health
Sheriff IDs woman killed, man wounded in police shootout

Latest News

Man dies 3 days after being shot by Cedar Rapids officer
Medical marijuana debate is back
Medical marijuana debate is back
Johnson & Johnson vaccine expected soon
Johnson & Johnson vaccine expected soon
(Left) Zoey Valentine, 12, and (Right) Embrosia Smith, 14, missing from Council Bluffs.
Two Council Bluffs girls missing