Looking Ahead: Meteorological Spring begins next week!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday, March 1st marks the beginning of Meteorological Spring. You may recall, there are both meteorological and astronomical seasons. Each meteorological season takes place over a three-month period, falling more in line with the civil calendar. Meteorological Spring begins March 1st and lasts through May 31st. Because of their regularity, meteorological seasons are used to keep track of climate data.

Astronomical seasons, however, are caused by the Earth’s tilt. These begin on either a solstice or equinox – and are marked on your calendars as the start of the season. Astronomical seasons are not used for climate documentation because they don’t begin and end on the same days every year.

In March, we have a few things to look forward to! Daylight hours continue to lengthen, with the equinox (near equal day and night) occurring on the 20th. Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 14th, when we’ll “Spring Forward”.

As daylight hours grow longer and our sun angle gets higher, temperatures continue to warm through Meteorological Spring. Normal highs in Omaha start in the 40s for the beginning of March, warming up to near 80° by the end of the May.

The Climate Prediction Center’s 3-month outlook forecasts a warmer and drier Meteorological Spring for us. This doesn’t mean we won’t have stretches of wet and/or cold weather, but gives us an idea of how March, April, and May could compare to average.

Our overall flood risk for the spring is NOT elevated due to dry ground, relatively low frost depth, and minimal snow cover across the region. However, there is an above-normal risk for ice jam flooding – especially along the Platte. The details of the outlook and how our current conditions differ from 2019: https://www.wowt.com/2021/02/17/first-alert-spring-flood-outlook-2021/

As we head into spring, keep track of the extended forecast by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

