Healthcare providers finding new ways to get patients back to in-person check ups

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The healthcare world has been shaken up since the pandemic hit.

Forcing many annual health visits to be put on hold.

But, experts say you can’t keep holding off on those.

“Overall, our visits have been down going back to about a year ago,” said Darcy Jones, CHI Health P.A.

Since then, our health care system has adapted, finding new ways to help patients.

That means a lot of routine visits have been virtual.

“Many patients were afraid of coming in but since telehealth has been made available to them, more patients are calling in. If you look at our numbers in January, we exceeded 100%,” said Dr. Alberto Marcelin, Nebraska Medicine primary care doctor.

But certain things during your wellness check can’t be done virtually, like blood pressure and blood sugar checks.

Those things are vital to your overall health.

“It helps us to know how you’re doing overall. We can identify problems sometimes in the early stages and there’s more we can do about them at that point,” said Jones.

So now, health care providers like CHI Health, are trying to get creative to get patients back in their clinics.

They are offering free blood pressure checks to remind people not to put those wellness checks on hold.

During those checks, experts will be available to answer any health question you may have.

“We thought it was a good way for people to come in and see us and get back on track with their routine health care.”

Omaha woman petitions for high-risk people to be back in Phase 1B

