David’s Evening Forecast - Quiet weather pattern continues with above-normal temperatures

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The relatively quiet weather pattern takes us through the rest of the week, with temperatures warming above-normal each day!

Clouds and wind speeds increased Tuesday night, only allowing temperatures to drop into the mid-30s by Wednesday morning. We started the day with cloud cover and gusty winds, but abundant sunshine and calmer conditions returned by the afternoon. North-northwest winds kept highs in the upper-30s and lower-40s Wednesday, with wind chills 5° to 10° colder.

Our northernmost counties could see a spotty shower this evening into tonight. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are on tap with lows in the upper-20s. Be cautious once again for any re-freezing after another day of melting.

We may fight some cloud cover yet again early Thursday, before more sunshine returns for the afternoon. Temperatures will once again warm into the lower-40s with overnight lows around 30°.

Temperatures continue to climb for the end of the week, with highs Friday in the upper-40s and Saturday in the mid-50s! We could see an isolated shower both Friday and Saturday evenings, but we’re not expecting much in the way of impacts. Friday’s chance will likely hang east of the Missouri River.

The trend of highs in the 40s and 50s continues through the 10-day forecast, keeping us above-normal heading into the beginning of March! Our overall risk of spring flooding remains low, but we’ll have to keep an eye on ice movement as melting continues.

