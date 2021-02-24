Advertisement

Critics say Kansas bill on trans athletes will cause bullying

Local leaders band together for federal LGBTQ protections
Local leaders band together for federal LGBTQ protections(KFYR-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - LGBTQ-rights advocates are warning Kansas legislators that their discussion of a proposed ban on transgender students in girls’ and women’s school sports will lead to bullying.

The American Civil Liberties Union promised Tuesday to sue the state if such a law is enacted.

The state Senate Education Committee had a hearing on a bill backed by some athletes, Republican lawmakers, and conservative groups.

Supporters portrayed the bill as an attempt to ensure that girls and women aren’t deprived of scholarships and other opportunities in sports. But critics say even having a hearing tells transgender students that they’re not wanted and could encourage harassment.

