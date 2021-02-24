Advertisement

Community cafe continues to serve during pandemic

Table Grace Cafe continues to serve during the pandemic, all thanks to help from their community.
Table Grace Cafe continues to serve during the pandemic, all thanks to help from their community.
By Leigh Waldman
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Handing up, not handing out.

That’s been the mantra of an Omaha restaurant for the past decade, but the owner of Table Grace Cafe says this year it was them who needed a hand.

“It’s been crazy,” Stacey Piper, an employee at Table Grace Cafe for the past 7 years said.

She’s considered a jack of all trades at the restaurant, “I cook, I do it all actually,” Piper said.

During a normal year, each day is predictable, 2020 was anything but.

“We can be totally busy one day and totally dead the next. It’s completely random and it’s not anyway fun,” Piper described.

Being that is a community cafe, recognized as one of the best in the country, a person can get their meal by donating to Table Grace. If they can’t afford it, they can volunteer.

“During the past year with COVID, we couldn’t accept volunteers like we used to,” Matt Weber, executive chef and COO of Table Grace Cafe said. “So we did...when restaurants went to take out, we went to take out also and were just giving food away.”

All of the obstacles throughout the year put the restaurant’s future into question.

“I think the hardest part, I think that it was for everyone. We just didn’t know what we were facing necessarily,” Weber explained.

But Weber said Omaha’s giving nature kept them going.

“We were able to keep our doors open financially speaking but I think we are turning a corner now,” he said. “It feels like we are turning a corner and getting people back in the door and still helping people and still serving people.”

A mission he hopes to keep alive for the next decade to come.

The Table Grace Cafe’s annual fundraiser is happening March 5th. This year it’s taking place virtually on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

