Burt County toddler reported missing, endangered Wednesday afternoon

The Burt County Sheriff’s office is attempting to locate Jade Nicole Sides, a 20-month-old girl.
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol has activated an endangered missing advisory for 20-month-old Jade Nicole Sides who went missing this afternoon.

Nicole is a white female, around 25 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes. She is wearing a pink striped long sleeve top and pants.

Nicole was taken by Justin Sides, who is a white male, 6 feet tall, and 150 pounds. Justin was last seen wearing a green camo jacket, black pants, and brown boots. He may be driving a Blue 2005 Toyota Corolla.

Nicole may be in danger. Anyone with knowledge of Jade or Justin’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Burth County SHeriff’s office at 402-374-2900.

