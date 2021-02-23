W. Iowa woman charged with murder in death of boyfriend

DOW CITY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have charged a Crawford County woman with murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called about 9:15 p.m. Sunday to a home in Dow City to check on a resident. When they arrived they found 46-year-old Jeremy Frank unresponsive and bleeding.

Frank was taken to a hospital in Denison, where he was pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound. Investigators charged 44-year-old Beth Guzman, of Dow City, with first-degree murder.

She was identified as Frank’s live-in girlfriend.

