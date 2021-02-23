Advertisement

W. Iowa woman charged with murder in death of boyfriend

Generic police lights
(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOW CITY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have charged a Crawford County woman with murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called about 9:15 p.m. Sunday to a home in Dow City to check on a resident. When they arrived they found 46-year-old Jeremy Frank unresponsive and bleeding.

Frank was taken to a hospital in Denison, where he was pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound. Investigators charged 44-year-old Beth Guzman, of Dow City, with first-degree murder.

She was identified as Frank’s live-in girlfriend.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning now in effect for the Omaha Metro
Sunday is a First Alert Day due to heavy snow and very slick roads
18-month-old child in Douglas County dies after being hit by a truck
Omaha police responded to a fatal accident Sunday night on I-480 South.
Omaha police respond to fatal interstate crash late Sunday
Snow emergencies declared in Iowa, police warn Omaha-metro drivers to be safe
Man dies in head-on crash with road grader in Saunders County

Latest News

Road restrictions on ORBT stops this week
Omaha-metro renters frustrated with slow rollout of COVID assistance
OPPD customers could see a higher bill for February
OPPD customers could see a higher bill for February
‘A long road’: MIS-C takes toll on Omaha family