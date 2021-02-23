Tuesday Feb. 23 COVID-19 update: Educators asked to make vaccine appointments through school districts

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Nebraska DHHS updates vaccination priorities chart

The state’s COVID-19 vaccination priorities chart has caught up with the governor’s announcement last week on pre-existing conditions.

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has published an updated grid that includes Phase 1C, which includes “congregate living” such as homeless shelters, corrections facilities, and home care; followed by Phase 2 groups for the general population.

The chart also formally removes the comorbidities column that had been included in the original Phase 1B grid, but does not include any timeline information. DHHS does have a “tentative” timeline published elsewhere on its website.

DCHD urges educators to set vaccine appointments

Douglas County Health Department is urging teachers and school staff to reach out to their respective school districts for information on setting an appointment for their COVID-19 vaccinations.

DCHD said in a release Tuesday that K-12 educators should not schedule appointments through the health department website.

The county health department announced last week that they would begin vaccinating educators this week.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department confirmed that a man in his 50s died of COVID-19 death, bringing the community death toll to 653, according to a Tuesday news release.

DCHD also confirmed 51 new positive cases Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 63,474. To date, DCHD has also confirmed 54,187 county residents have recovered from COVID-19. The rolling seven-day average locally is 98 cases.

Currently, 92 people are hospitalized locally with COVID-19; 43 in the ICU. Fifteen people with confirmed or suspected to be COVID-positive are on ventilators, DCHD said. Twelve more “persons of interest” are awaiting test results, the release states.

DCHD also reported Tuesday that area hospitals are at 73% occupancy, with 412 beds available, the release states. ICU beds are 70% occupied, with 100 beds available.

[FAQ 🙋🏻‍♂️] Do I need to #GetTested for #Covid before I get vaccinated?



If you're feeling well and do not have #Covid19 symptoms, you can go ahead and receive the #CovidVaccine without getting tested. #DoRightRightNow pic.twitter.com/aH3f4PlZWR — DouglasCoHealthDept (@HealthDouglasCo) February 23, 2021

Vaccination clinics

Douglas County

Until further notice, Douglas County clinics will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible residents at the following times and locations:

TUE/WED – Christ Community Church , located at 404 S. 108th St., clinics will provide vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WED/FRI – CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway, vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

THU/SUN – Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic , located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue, vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

SAT – Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center, located at 702 N. 17th St., vaccinations will be administered from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pottawattamie County

COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held Fridays, Feb. 12, 19, and 26 at the Mid-America Center.

County residents ages 65 and older are asked to sign up via the Pottawattamie County vaccination website. Anyone needing assistance can also call the Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 to sign up for an appointment over the phone.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. Other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska | Iowa

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska | Nebraska FAQ | Nebraska timeline | Nebraska Phase 1A tiers | Nebraska Phase 1B tiers || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

