Tip to FBI led to arrests of mother, son in Capitol attack

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa woman and her adult son were identified as participants in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after the FBI received a tip from one of the family’s longtime acquaintances.

An FBI agent says in a court document that videos posted to social media and surveillance video at the Capitol also confirmed that Deborah Sandoval and Salvador Sandoval Jr. were part of the mob that illegally entered the building. Salvador Sandoval, 23, was allegedly seen on surveillance video pushing two officers with the Metropolitan Police Department and trying to grab the shield of a third.

Deborah Sandoval, 54, and her son were arrested on Friday in Des Moines and have been released from custody pending further proceedings.

