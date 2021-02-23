Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - 50s return to the area for the first time in over a month!

By Rusty Lord
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures will start near freezing this morning so watch out for some refreezing after all the melting of yesterday. Sidewalks, driveways and side streets will likely have some slick spots.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

After yesterday’s high in the upper 40s, we should be able to climb well into the 50s this afternoon under the mostly sunny skies. Melting will really ramp up!

Southwest wind will be a bit more noticeable with gusts up near 30 mph at times early this afternoon.

Tuesday Wind
Tuesday Wind(WOWT)

A cold front will move through this evening and shift the wind to the northwest for the overnight. Temperatures won’t dip too fast or far tonight though as we likely fall to near 30 degrees by Wednesday morning.

Even though we’ll be cooler for the rest of the week, we’ll still have highs in the 40s and stay dry the whole time as well.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

