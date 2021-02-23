Advertisement

Road restrictions on ORBT stops this week

(WOWT)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Starting Tuesday and Wednesday morning there will be three road restrictions on an ORBT stop.

The first restriction is the west Dodge Street stop at 77th Street on Tuesday at 7 a.m. This is due to the ORBT Stop Shelter installation of the closure of the outside curb lane. It’s scheduled to be done by 3 p.m.

Similar to the first stop, the next restriction is the east Dodge Street stop at 77th Street at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. This is also due to the ORBT Stop Shelter installation of the closure of the outside curb lane. Just like the first restriction, the work is scheduled to be done by 3 p.m.

The last ORBT restriction is on the east Dodge Street stop at 33rd Street at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The restriction is due to the ORBT Stop Shelter installation of the closure of the outside curb lane and the work is scheduled to be done by 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning now in effect for the Omaha Metro
Sunday is a First Alert Day due to heavy snow and very slick roads
18-month-old child in Douglas County dies after being hit by a truck
Omaha police responded to a fatal accident Sunday night on I-480 South.
Omaha police respond to fatal interstate crash late Sunday
Snow emergencies declared in Iowa, police warn Omaha-metro drivers to be safe
Man dies in head-on crash with road grader in Saunders County

Latest News

Omaha-metro renters frustrated with slow rollout of COVID assistance
OPPD customers could see a higher bill for February
OPPD customers could see a higher bill for February
‘A long road’: MIS-C takes toll on Omaha family
W. Iowa woman charged with murder in death of boyfriend