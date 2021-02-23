Road restrictions on ORBT stops this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Starting Tuesday and Wednesday morning there will be three road restrictions on an ORBT stop.

The first restriction is the west Dodge Street stop at 77th Street on Tuesday at 7 a.m. This is due to the ORBT Stop Shelter installation of the closure of the outside curb lane. It’s scheduled to be done by 3 p.m.

Similar to the first stop, the next restriction is the east Dodge Street stop at 77th Street at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. This is also due to the ORBT Stop Shelter installation of the closure of the outside curb lane. Just like the first restriction, the work is scheduled to be done by 3 p.m.

The last ORBT restriction is on the east Dodge Street stop at 33rd Street at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The restriction is due to the ORBT Stop Shelter installation of the closure of the outside curb lane and the work is scheduled to be done by 3 p.m.

