Omaha Police investigate shooting near Midtown
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to 35th and Davenport Monday evening for a nature unknown call.
Upon arrival, police located a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
OFD medics transported the victim to the Nebraska Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim claims he was shot by a family member, according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing.
