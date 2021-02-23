Advertisement

Omaha Police investigate shooting near Midtown

(WDBJ7)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to 35th and Davenport Monday evening for a nature unknown call.

Upon arrival, police located a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

OFD medics transported the victim to the Nebraska Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim claims he was shot by a family member, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing.

