Omaha Police investigate 2 cuttings Monday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating two separate cuttings that took place on Monday evening.

At about 8 p.m. officers responded to a Mega Saver near Northwest Radial Highway and Hamilton Street. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a 34-year-old victim who said the suspect shoplifted multiple cell phones and attempted to flee on foot.

The victim tried to confront the suspect when he was stabbed multiple times.

The suspect is described as a female wearing a tie-dye shirt, black stretch pants, and a blue mask.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

At about 10 p.m. officers were called to 42nd and Spaulding streets to investigate a domestic disturbance.

Officers found the 67-year-old victim who said that the 52-year-old woman on scene stabbed him with a kitchen knife after a verbal argument.

The woman was taken into custody and the man was taken to the hospital by a family member.

