New trial ordered in fatal Nebraska prison riot stabbing

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) - A man accused of participating in an attack on another inmate who was stabbed 130 times during a 2017 prison uprising in southeast Nebraska appears to be headed for a new trial.

The Nebraska Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that 30-year-old Eric Ramos should be retried. Ramos’ first trial was called off in 2018 after the judge learned that several witnesses in the case met in violation of a court order.

After the violent outbreak at the Tecumseh prison, 31-year-old Michael Galindo was found dead in a cell after being attacked by a group of inmates. Prosecutors said surveillance video showed Ramos participated in the attack.

