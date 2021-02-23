Nebraska families who battle with epilepsy push for medical marijuana

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After the Nebraska Supreme Court threw out a petition drive to legalize medical marijuana, supporters have gone back to Plan A.

Supporters of medical marijuana want to make sure lawmakers know how much support this has in their district.

“We are here to beg lawmakers to help write sensible laws to help our son and the hundreds of people we’ve met who can benefit from cannabis,” said Nicole Hochstein.

Nicole Hochstein son suffers from epilepsy.

“My son Jayen doesn’t have time to wait for another ballot initiative. His seizures are debilitating and each one puts him at risk for sudden death from epilepsy,” said Nicole.

Two other Nebraskan children, Colton Eggers and Will Gillen also struggle with epilepsy. Their parents believe medical cannabis could limit suffering and improve quality of life.

“I want to introduce you to Will Gillen. He’s the reason we approached our senators seven years ago, to get a law passed that would help him,” said Dominic Gillen.

Will is 18 going on 19. He’s never said a word and has the cognitive skills of a two-year-old.

He wears a helmet at home so he doesn’t get hurt while having a seizure. Will has 150 to 200 of them a day.

“We’re not leaving. Our children are getting older and our children are getting sicker. We’re not leaving, we’re still here,” said Dominic.

Petitions were turned in last fall with more than 190,000 signatures to put medical cannabis to a vote by the people.

The Nebraska Supreme Court pulled it at the last minute saying it was too complicated, too many parts, and needed to be a single subject.

“I’ve read enough ballots in my life to be confused about far more items than whether medical cannabis should be allowed in our state. 47 states have some sort of cannabis legislation, cannabis is medicine,” said Nicole.

Nebraskans for medical marijuana need 30 of 49 senators to say yes to survive a veto from the governor.

Opponents continue to argue that the feds say it’s illegal and a medical marijuana law is simply a mechanism to get the drug a foothold in the state.

So the next move would be to legalize it recreationally.

