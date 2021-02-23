Advertisement

Nebraska drug seizures surge, Fentanyl threat remains

(Uncredited | U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A report from the Drug Enforcement Administration says that drug seizures saw a surge in Nebraska in 2020.

According to the report, the DEA Omaha division seized 421 pounds of methamphetamine and 4,644 pounds of marijuana. That’s a 68 percent increase in 2020 methamphetamine seizures and a more than six times higher jump than what was found in 2019 marijuana seizures.

In addition to marijuana and methamphetamine, agents seized approximately 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl last year with an additional 1,000 fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills, according to the report.

“We’ve seen a jump in fentanyl and counterfeit pills across our five-state Division,” said Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Justin C. King.

Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the report. The lethal dose is the equivalent of a few grains of salt.

“We want to make people aware of the fact that pills purchased off of the street should be considered incredibly dangerous and potentially lethal. The makers of counterfeit pills are not careful or precise in their measurements. One pill may have 1 milligram of fentanyl, while another from the same batch may have 3 milligrams, or enough to kill a person. The only prescription medication people should be taking is one that comes directly from a pharmacy or licensed physician.”

The DEA Omaha Division covers Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and a few counties along the Illinois and Wisconsin borders.

