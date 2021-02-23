McCook man charged in December Palisade shooting

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - On Monday a McCook man was charged with many felony counts in a December 2020 shooting.

Benjamin Farr, 36, was arrested for second-degree assault, use of deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and unlawful discharge of a firearm. Farr is currently in custody in Red Willow County Jail on an unrelated charge.

The Hayes County Sheriff’s Office and Hitchcock County Sheriff’s Office went near North Osborn in Palisade for a shooting on December 18, 2020. A person was taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte and survived the shooting.

After the reported shooting, the Nebraska State Patrol started an investigation. In the investigation, three guns were found and it’s believed they’re stolen.

The NSP investigators arrested Farr in Hayes County Court.

