Lincoln becomes 1st Nebraska city to ban conversion therapy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Lincoln City Council has approved a measure banning the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children - making Lincoln the first city in the state to do so.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the City Council voted 5-1 Monday to ban the practice. It bars counselors, psychiatrists, and therapists from seeking to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of a minor.

Councilman Roy Christensen cast the lone vote against the measure, saying he questions whether the city should interfere with a profession that is governed by state licensing boards.

