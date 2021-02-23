Advertisement

Lincoln becomes 1st Nebraska city to ban conversion therapy

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Lincoln City Council has approved a measure banning the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children - making Lincoln the first city in the state to do so.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the City Council voted 5-1 Monday to ban the practice. It bars counselors, psychiatrists, and therapists from seeking to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of a minor.

Councilman Roy Christensen cast the lone vote against the measure, saying he questions whether the city should interfere with a profession that is governed by state licensing boards.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha police responded to a fatal accident Sunday night on I-480 South.
Omaha police respond to fatal interstate crash late Sunday
Andy Hoffman and his family
Andy Hoffman battles coronavirus on top of cancer
OPPD customers could see a higher bill for February
Doctor doubter saved by heart surgeon
Doctor doubter says surgical experience at Nebraska Medicine changed his outlook on heart health
18-month-old child in Douglas County dies after being hit by a truck

Latest News

Tip to FBI led to arrests of mother, son in Capitol attack
Omaha woman starts petition to put high-risk individuals back in phase 1B
Omaha woman petitions for high-risk people to be back in phase 1B
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday Feb. 23 COVID-19 update: Educators asked to make vaccine appointments through school districts
Nebraska drug seizures surge, Fentanyl threat remains