Iowa leaders laud former governor’s confirmation as Ag Secretary

(WOWT) - Iowa leadership on Tuesday expressed their appreciation for a former governor’s confirmation into the nation’s top agricultural post.

The Senate voted 92-7 Tuesday to confirm Tom Vilsack as Agriculture secretary, his second run at the Cabinet post. Vilsack served two terms as governor of Iowa, from 1999 to 2007.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said he spoke in favor of Vilsack during his confirmation hearing Monday.

The senator posted an audio clip Tuesday about Vilsack and other recent confirmations, highlighting the willingness for bipartisanship among Senate Republicans.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said he was qualified for the job, but also expressed concerns about potential policy decisions.

“Tom Vilsack is no stranger to the needs of Iowa and our agriculture community, and there’s no doubt he’s qualified for the job. As I said during his confirmation hearing, Secretary Vilsack must be a strong and loud advocate for Iowa farmers, the biofuel community, and rural America as a whole when helping create and implement the new administration’s agenda. If Secretary Vilsack decides to give into the liberal left — their policies that would hurt animal agriculture and devastate our biofuel industry and the RFS — Iowans will remember. I expect Mr. Vilsack to do the right thing for farm country, and I will certainly hold him to that.”

During his confirmation, Ernst raised questions about Vilsack’s interest in electric vehicles rather than purchasing vehicles for the department that run on ethanol and whether he would support the Renewable Fuel Standard — something Rep. Cindy Axne remarked on in her statement as well.

“I want to extend a sincere congratulations to Secretary Tom Vilsack on his successful and overwhelmingly bipartisan confirmation as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Our rural communities have suffered too much in the last four years – from trade wars to abuse of the Renewable Fuel Standard – we need national leadership that will support rural America and expand economic opportunity to all. Secretary Vilsack will be that leader and serve as a critical voice for rural America. I look forward to continuing our work together to serve Iowa’s farmers and rural communities.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds also posted in support of Vilsack’s confirmation Tuesday.

