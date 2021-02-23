Advertisement

Iowa leaders laud former governor’s confirmation as Ag Secretary

Former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who the Biden administration chose to reprise that...
Former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who the Biden administration chose to reprise that role, speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Iowa leadership on Tuesday expressed their appreciation for a former governor’s confirmation into the nation’s top agricultural post.

The Senate voted 92-7 Tuesday to confirm Tom Vilsack as Agriculture secretary, his second run at the Cabinet post. Vilsack served two terms as governor of Iowa, from 1999 to 2007.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said he spoke in favor of Vilsack during his confirmation hearing Monday.

The senator posted an audio clip Tuesday about Vilsack and other recent confirmations, highlighting the willingness for bipartisanship among Senate Republicans.

Secretary Vilsack has the knowledge and experience

As an Iowan and former governor, Secretary Vilsack has the knowledge and experience to keep supporting America’s farmers while they feed and fuel our country. The Senate will soon vote on his nomination to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and he has Senator Grassley’s full support.

Posted by Senator Chuck Grassley on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said he was qualified for the job, but also expressed concerns about potential policy decisions.

During his confirmation, Ernst raised questions about Vilsack’s interest in electric vehicles rather than purchasing vehicles for the department that run on ethanol and whether he would support the Renewable Fuel Standard — something Rep. Cindy Axne remarked on in her statement as well.

Gov. Kim Reynolds also posted in support of Vilsack’s confirmation Tuesday.

Tom Vilsack will be a strong voice for Iowa Ag at USDA! Happy to see his nomination overwhelmingly confirmed by the US Senate today.

Posted by Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPPD customers could see a higher bill for February
Omaha police responded to a fatal accident Sunday night on I-480 South.
Omaha police respond to fatal interstate crash late Sunday
Andy Hoffman and his family
Andy Hoffman battles coronavirus on top of cancer
Doctor doubter saved by heart surgeon
Doctor doubter says surgical experience at Nebraska Medicine changed his outlook on heart health
Sheriff IDs woman killed, man wounded in police shootout

Latest News

“The economic recovery remains uneven and far from complete, and the path ahead is highly...
Fed’s Powell: Recovery incomplete, high inflation unlikely
Iowa GOP moves quickly on bill limiting early voting
Two of the domes at the Iowa Statehouse.
GOP bill would slash voting by mail and early voting in Iowa
The Nebraska legislature in session.
Nebraska lawmakers debate electoral voting divide