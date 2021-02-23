Heroes in the Heartland Red Cross Event Goes Virtual

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Heroes in the Heartland is in its 20th year of honoring individuals who are examples of ordinary people who have done extraordinary things in our community. Honored heroes include individuals who have dedicated their lives to helping others or answered a call to action and helped someone in need.

The event will be March 9, 2021 from 12pm- 12:45pm The online production will include live and recorded content. 2021 will be the first Virtual Heroes in the Heartland.

Registration for the event is at: https://e.givesmart.com/events/jXp/. There is no cost to register, but donations are requested.

The funds support the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, this helps them continue to prepare for, prevent and respond to disasters. The money raised through this event ensures that the Red Cross can offer help and hope to those in our community affected by emergencies.

Medical Solutions is the event sponsor and is dedicated to helping traveling nurses find the right job, facility and compensation.

Honorees are nominated by peers and the general public. They’re selected by a committee of community members.

Heroes in the Heartland is the primary annual fundraising event for the Red Cross of the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metro Area.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.