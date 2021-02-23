Health experts talk about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most people, vaccinated or not, have strong opinions about COVID-19 vaccines.

“To me it’s not a top priority to get it. I would prefer other people who are more prone to be getting it before I would,” Leah Glasgo said.

Lisa Tracey, who has already been vaccinated, also shared her thoughts.

“I hope everyone goes out and gets the vaccine. Because I don’t want to live the rest of my life in a mask,” she said.

There’s also a lot of conversation about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The FDA will vote whether to authorize it for emergency use this week.

“I like the idea of a one-shot vaccination,” Tracey added.

“I know that it’s scary. It’s a new vaccine, but I trust science and I mean I feel like it’s what we have to do to keep people safe,” Sarah Hemmingsen said.

Dr. Mark Rupp with UNMC said this possible third vaccine is a viral vector vaccine.

“So it uses a weakened form of a common cold virus called adenovirus,” he explained.

The vaccine does not have to be stored in extremely frigid temperatures like the others.

According to Johnson & Johnson, the vaccine is 72 percent effective in the U.S.

“Maybe not quite the same numbers as we were seeing with Pfizer and Moderna,” Dr. Rupp said.

Dr. Rupp encourages people not to pass up on any of the vaccines when it becomes available to them.

“So, if a J&J vaccine comes forward first, then I would be recommending they get that, and not wait in line for one of the other forms of the vaccine,” he said.

Dr. Rupp said there is still a lot of research to be done on all three vaccines. However, he says right now people should stick to one vaccine.

“Clearly we’ve not studied the MRNA vaccines in conjunction with the viral vector vaccines,” he explained.

If anyone is worried about various of the virus Dr. Rupp said all three of the vaccines offer some protection.

“All the vaccines have activity against the variant that was first described in the U.K,” he explained.

Dr. Rupp added that there’s less protection against other variants from Brazil and South Africa.

There are only a few million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine ready to be shipped. Widespread distribution of the vaccine could take weeks.

