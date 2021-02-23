Former Huskers quarterback Luke McCaffrey picks Louisville

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With four years of eligibility Luke McCaffrey is headed to Louisville. He made the announcement on Twitter almost a month after announcing he was moving on from Nebraska.

“Excited to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Louisville,” said McCaffrey in the tweet.

Luke started two games and played in seven of eight for the Huskers this past season. It does not appear he will start this season for the Cardinals, Malik Cunningham, who is a returning starter, has one year to go after playing a ton the past three seasons. Louisville needed depth at quarterback and that situation has been resolved with Luke and another transfer. McCaffrey appears to be in a good position to start in 2022 and beyond.

