Advertisement

Former Huskers quarterback Luke McCaffrey picks Louisville

By Joe Nugent
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With four years of eligibility Luke McCaffrey is headed to Louisville. He made the announcement on Twitter almost a month after announcing he was moving on from Nebraska.

“Excited to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Louisville,” said McCaffrey in the tweet.

Luke started two games and played in seven of eight for the Huskers this past season. It does not appear he will start this season for the Cardinals, Malik Cunningham, who is a returning starter, has one year to go after playing a ton the past three seasons. Louisville needed depth at quarterback and that situation has been resolved with Luke and another transfer. McCaffrey appears to be in a good position to start in 2022 and beyond.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning now in effect for the Omaha Metro
Sunday is a First Alert Day due to heavy snow and very slick roads
18-month-old child in Douglas County dies after being hit by a truck
Omaha police responded to a fatal accident Sunday night on I-480 South.
Omaha police respond to fatal interstate crash late Sunday
Snow emergencies declared in Iowa, police warn Omaha-metro drivers to be safe
Man dies in head-on crash with road grader in Saunders County

Latest News

Source: BTN
4th ranked Huskers sweep No. 5 Minnesota
Source: BTN+
Bourne leads Huskers past Penn State
Bennington's Kael Lauridsen blows a kiss after winning his second state wrestling title as a...
Class B state wrestling finals
Thorir Thorbjarnarson scored 9 points, had 4 rebounds, and dished 4 assists in Nebraska's loss...
Strong second half pushes Purdue past Nebraska