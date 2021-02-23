Advertisement

Flood risk appears low as snow is expected to melt gradually

(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The risk of flooding generally remains low across most of Nebraska and Iowa because the snow across both states is expected to melt gradually in the coming days.

National Weather Service meteorologist Allan Curtis said this week’s forecast for temperatures somewhat above freezing during the days and below freezing at night with no significant new precipitation should allow the snow to melt gradually without causing too many problems.

But the amount of ice on some rivers remains a concern because chunks of ice can create flooding as it melts by creating ice jams that block the channel of the river. So officials will be watching how the ice melts closely.

