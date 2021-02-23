Embattled Iowa mayor among town officials charged resigns

ARMSTRONG, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa mayor who is among a slew of town officials charged with a string of felonies and misdemeanors in a city embezzlement case has resigned his post.

The Des Moines Register reports that Armstrong Mayor Greg Buum submitted his written resignation Monday night at a City Council meeting. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has charged Buum, the town’s police chief, its city clerk, and two former clerks in an alleged plot to loot the city coffers.

Buum also is charged with misusing a saw from the town’s volunteer fire department to benefit his private carpentry business.

