David’s Evening Forecast - Slightly cooler but plenty of melting for the rest of the week!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the 40s continue for a steady melt this week!

Tuesday started with temperatures in the upper-20s, with a re-freeze creating slick spots on the roads and sidewalks. This will be an ongoing issue through the week, as temperatures warm up nicely throughout the day, but drop below-freezing each night.

Abundant sunshine warmed the Omaha Metro and surrounding areas into the upper-40s and lower-50s Tuesday afternoon. Some counties to the south – with lower or nonexistent snow cover – warmed into the 60s! Spring looks to have already sprung in Falls City, with temperatures near 70° today.

Partly cloudy skies take us into tonight, with temperatures dropping to right around the 30° mark. Once again, be cautious of slick spots on the roads Wednesday morning.

Tonight's hour-by-hour forecast (WOWT)

Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will be slightly “cooler” with winds coming in from the north and northwest. Highs will still climb into the upper-30s and lower-40s each day, continuing our melting process!

Quiet and pleasant conditions take us through the rest of the workweek with highs Friday back into the upper-40s! Low to mid-50s move in Saturday ahead of a light wintry mix chance Sunday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

