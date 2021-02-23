David’s Evening Forecast - Slightly cooler but plenty of melting for the rest of the week!
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the 40s continue for a steady melt this week!
Tuesday started with temperatures in the upper-20s, with a re-freeze creating slick spots on the roads and sidewalks. This will be an ongoing issue through the week, as temperatures warm up nicely throughout the day, but drop below-freezing each night.
Abundant sunshine warmed the Omaha Metro and surrounding areas into the upper-40s and lower-50s Tuesday afternoon. Some counties to the south – with lower or nonexistent snow cover – warmed into the 60s! Spring looks to have already sprung in Falls City, with temperatures near 70° today.
Partly cloudy skies take us into tonight, with temperatures dropping to right around the 30° mark. Once again, be cautious of slick spots on the roads Wednesday morning.
Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will be slightly “cooler” with winds coming in from the north and northwest. Highs will still climb into the upper-30s and lower-40s each day, continuing our melting process!
Quiet and pleasant conditions take us through the rest of the workweek with highs Friday back into the upper-40s! Low to mid-50s move in Saturday ahead of a light wintry mix chance Sunday.
