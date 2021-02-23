17-year-old missing, last seen at Omaha Zoo

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

Isabella Buckman was last seen at the Omaha Zoo on Feb. 20th. She was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and an olive green coat.

Help us find 17 year old Isabella Buckman. Last seen at the zoo on Feb. 20 wearing a black shirt, black pants, tan boots and an olive green coat. Isabella is known to frequent the Siena Francis House and 30th and Ames areas. Call (402) 444-5818 or @OPDCrimeStop at 444-4877. pic.twitter.com/f9hfveQUId — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) February 23, 2021

Call 402-444-5818 or OPD Crime Stop at 402-444-4877 to give any tips.

