17-year-old missing, last seen at Omaha Zoo

(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

Isabella Buckman was last seen at the Omaha Zoo on Feb. 20th. She was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and an olive green coat.

Call 402-444-5818 or OPD Crime Stop at 402-444-4877 to give any tips.

