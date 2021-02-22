Advertisement

Sheriff IDs woman killed, man wounded in police shootout

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials in Nebraska have identified a Wyoming couple at the center of a police shootout over the weekend that saw a woman killed and a man with her injured.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in southeastern Nebraska said Monday that 30-year-old Hailey Stainbrook, of Casper, Wyoming, died and 26-year-old Christian Alexander, of Evansville, Wyoming, was critically wounded Saturday during a shootout with police in Lincoln. The couple was suspected of a robbery reported in the parking lot of a Lincoln hotel around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

RELATED: One dead after officer-involved shooting in northeast Lincoln

Sheriff Terry Wagner said a Nebraska state trooper later spotted their vehicle and a chase ensued in which Alexander fired at officers. Once the vehicle was stopped, officers exchanged gunfire with the couple.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning now in effect for the Omaha Metro
Sunday is a First Alert Day due to heavy snow and very slick roads
18-month-old child in Douglas County dies after being hit by a truck
Snow emergencies declared in Iowa, police warn Omaha-metro drivers to be safe
Omaha police responded to a fatal accident Sunday night on I-480 South.
Omaha police respond to fatal interstate crash late Sunday
A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road on Saturday.
UPDATE: One dead after officer-involved shooting in northeast Lincoln

Latest News

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Nebraskans with additional health risks frustrated by state decision to vaccinate by age
Mark Fredrick Sandell, 63, of Red Oak.
Iowa man gets lengthy sentence for repeat child porn offense
Shannon Harner, executive director of the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority
Details about the Nebraska rental assistance program
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Feb. 22 COVID-19 update: Nebraska expects to be caught up on vaccine delivery Monday