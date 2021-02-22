Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warmth and melting will be the story today and this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After the snow of yesterday and the added moisture, we are seeing a few areas of fog to start the day. Watch for that as temperatures are below freezing the dense areas of fog could lead to slick spots.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

It remains to be seen just how big of an impact this fresh coating of snow will have on temperatures today. I have highs in the low to mid 40s today but as the melting rate picks up, the potential is there to warm up more than the going forecast. We’ll see how temperatures respond today and adjust the 10 day forecast accordingly.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Highs in the 40s are likely at the very least for the majority of the week. The week should be dry with the only rain or snow chance showing up late Friday night. There is another rain/snow chance Sunday as well. Right now, neither of these look like a big threat to drop any major accumulation. We’ll continue to monitor.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.