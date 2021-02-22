Omaha police respond to fatal interstate crash late Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a late Sunday crash.

Just after 11 p.m. Omaha police responded to a two vehicle accident at I-480 South and Dodge St.

According to a report, Agang Wol, was driving the wrong way when he collided with another vehicle nearly head on.

The release goes on to say Wol died at the scene. The other driver was rushed to Nebraska Medicine with a collapsed lung, broken arm and broken leg.

The other driver is expected to be ok.

The report says the crash is under investigation.

