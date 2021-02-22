Advertisement

Omaha Police investigate a robbery at a Police Credit Union

(WCAX)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at a credit union on Monday.

Officers went to the Omaha Police Federal Credit Union near South 82nd Ave for a robbery.

A man went into the credit union holding a gun and demanded money from the register. He is described as a man with a large stature, wearing a black coat and a mask.

The man left after taking an unknown amount of money. Witnesses say they saw the man get into a dirty white SUV with no plates speeding towards I-80 west.

They say the SUV could possibly be a Cadillac Escalade.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning now in effect for the Omaha Metro
Sunday is a First Alert Day due to heavy snow and very slick roads
18-month-old child in Douglas County dies after being hit by a truck
Snow emergencies declared in Iowa, police warn Omaha-metro drivers to be safe
Omaha police responded to a fatal accident Sunday night on I-480 South.
Omaha police respond to fatal interstate crash late Sunday
A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road on Saturday.
UPDATE: One dead after officer-involved shooting in northeast Lincoln

Latest News

Monday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - More melting and mild temperatures ahead
More melting and mild temperatures ahead
Frustration for Nebraskans with pre-existing conditions
Frustration for Nebraskans with pre-existing conditions
Melting snow concerns
Melting snow concerns