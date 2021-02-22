Omaha Police investigate a robbery at a Police Credit Union

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at a credit union on Monday.

Officers went to the Omaha Police Federal Credit Union near South 82nd Ave for a robbery.

A man went into the credit union holding a gun and demanded money from the register. He is described as a man with a large stature, wearing a black coat and a mask.

The man left after taking an unknown amount of money. Witnesses say they saw the man get into a dirty white SUV with no plates speeding towards I-80 west.

They say the SUV could possibly be a Cadillac Escalade.

