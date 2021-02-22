Omaha Police investigate a robbery at a Police Credit Union
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at a credit union on Monday.
Officers went to the Omaha Police Federal Credit Union near South 82nd Ave for a robbery.
A man went into the credit union holding a gun and demanded money from the register. He is described as a man with a large stature, wearing a black coat and a mask.
The man left after taking an unknown amount of money. Witnesses say they saw the man get into a dirty white SUV with no plates speeding towards I-80 west.
They say the SUV could possibly be a Cadillac Escalade.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.