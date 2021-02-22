Advertisement

Nebraska man, 79, injured early Monday when struck by truck in Valley Falls

A 79-year-old Nebraska man suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a pickup truck as he...
A 79-year-old Nebraska man suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a pickup truck as he was walking from his vehicle to the Petro & Pantry store early Monday in Valley Falls.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - A 79-year-old Nebraska man was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle early Monday at a Jefferson County gas station and convenience store, authorities said.

The man was identified as Dennis L. Roth, 79, of Wolbach, Neb.

The incident was reported at 6:59 a.m. Monday at the Petro & Pantry store in the 1400 block of K-4 highway in Valley Falls.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Roth was walking from his vehicle to the Petro & Pantry store when he was struck by a 2011 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck that was pulling into the gas station.

Roth was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for treatment of his injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as Andrew Joseph Miller, 38, of Valley Falls. The patrol said Miller, who was wearing his seat belt, wasn’t injured.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning now in effect for the Omaha Metro
Sunday is a First Alert Day due to heavy snow and very slick roads
18-month-old child in Douglas County dies after being hit by a truck
Snow emergencies declared in Iowa, police warn Omaha-metro drivers to be safe
A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road on Saturday.
UPDATE: One dead after officer-involved shooting in northeast Lincoln
Former Omaha daycare owner sentenced to three years for theft

Latest News

Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Feb. 22 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 199 new cases since Friday
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts: Nebraska would do a better job distributing vaccine to federal programs
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
FULL VIDEO: Nebraska COVID-19 update
Andy Hoffman and his family
Andy Hoffman battles coronavirus on top of cancer
Omaha’s 192nd Military Police Detachment is being called to serve.
Family, Gov. Ricketts sends-off Omaha’s 192nd Military Police Detachment