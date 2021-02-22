Nebraska man, 79, injured early Monday when struck by truck in Valley Falls

VALLEY FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - A 79-year-old Nebraska man was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle early Monday at a Jefferson County gas station and convenience store, authorities said.

The man was identified as Dennis L. Roth, 79, of Wolbach, Neb.

The incident was reported at 6:59 a.m. Monday at the Petro & Pantry store in the 1400 block of K-4 highway in Valley Falls.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Roth was walking from his vehicle to the Petro & Pantry store when he was struck by a 2011 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck that was pulling into the gas station.

Roth was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for treatment of his injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as Andrew Joseph Miller, 38, of Valley Falls. The patrol said Miller, who was wearing his seat belt, wasn’t injured.

