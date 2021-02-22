Man dies in head-on crash with road grader in Saunders County

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont man was pronounced dead after a fatal car crash on Sunday.

The Cedar Bluffs Fire & Rescue Department and the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office went to a two-car crash about one mile east of Cedar Bluffs on Highway 109 around 4:05 p.m.

In the investigation, the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office indicates a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck hit a road grader head-on. The pickup driver, a 69-year-old from Fremont was going west on Highway 109 and he crossed the center line.

The pickup driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman passenger was taken to Fremont Methodist Health with serious injuries but it’s believed to not be life-threatening.

While crossing the center line, the man hit a road grader head-on that was driven by a 64-year-old NDOT worker. The John Deere 770 road grader belongs to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Road conditions were snowy at the time of the crash and both used seatbelts in the truck.

The next of kin have been notified but names aren’t being released for now.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.