Advertisement

Man dies in head-on crash with road grader in Saunders County

(AP)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont man was pronounced dead after a fatal car crash on Sunday.

The Cedar Bluffs Fire & Rescue Department and the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office went to a two-car crash about one mile east of Cedar Bluffs on Highway 109 around 4:05 p.m.

In the investigation, the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office indicates a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck hit a road grader head-on. The pickup driver, a 69-year-old from Fremont was going west on Highway 109 and he crossed the center line.

The pickup driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman passenger was taken to Fremont Methodist Health with serious injuries but it’s believed to not be life-threatening.

While crossing the center line, the man hit a road grader head-on that was driven by a 64-year-old NDOT worker. The John Deere 770 road grader belongs to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Road conditions were snowy at the time of the crash and both used seatbelts in the truck.

The next of kin have been notified but names aren’t being released for now.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning now in effect for the Omaha Metro
Sunday is a First Alert Day due to heavy snow and very slick roads
A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road on Saturday.
UPDATE: One dead after officer-involved shooting in northeast Lincoln
Former Omaha daycare owner sentenced to three years for theft
Intersection near North 156th Street is back open after road closure
Woman stabbed to death at motel; man who fled shot by police

Latest News

18-month-old child in Douglas County dies after being hit by a truck
Sunday, February 21st
Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast
The Next 5 Days
Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Sunnier and warmer days of melting ahead
First African American Omaha Police Chief highlights pioneers in journey