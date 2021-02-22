Nebraska rolls out rental assistance program for non-metro areas

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska state officials announced a new program the state is launching Monday morning to assist renters affected by the pandemic.

At his news conference Monday morning, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a rental assistance program through NIFA, the state’s housing finance agency, that will be made available to help applicants whose livelihoods have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic pay rent and utilities.

The state received $200 emergency for rental assistance; $158 will be administered to those not living in Omaha or Lincoln, as those cities received their own funds and will be rolling out their own programs soon. Any excess funds not used elsewhere in the

The assistance is available to help with past due rent as far back as April 1, 2020, and can also be applied to future rent up to three months ahead. Applicants can receive a maximum of 15 months’ worth of assistance, or up to $20,000.

Tenants or landlords can apply for this program, but tenants can apply even if the landlord doesn’t. The assistance is only available to pay rent on the residence the applicant is living in; it’s not for homeowners nor is it available to those who have been evicted.

To be eligible, the tenant has to be making less than 80% of their county’s median income. Applicants must submit a copy of their current lease, contact information for their landlord in order to verify their tenancy, and documentation of loss of income due directly or indirectly to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications can be submitted starting at 11 a.m. Monday on the state’s coronavirus website. There will also be information on NIFA.org and training videos on the NIFA YouTube page.

A call center is also in place, starting at 10:30 a.m. Monday, to help with applications and questions at 1-833-500-8810. The call center will generally be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, but will also be open this weekend from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Ricketts also commented the vaccination clinic held at Creighton University on Saturday, run completely by volunteers. He said nearly 4,800 were vaccinated that day.

The governor and Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer, also stood by the state’s decision to eliminate the pre-existing conditions priority group for the COVID-19 vaccine and instead focus the state’s vaccine distribution on age groups.

