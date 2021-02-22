Iowa man gets lengthy sentence for repeat child porn offense

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A western Iowa man has been handed a lengthy sentence in federal prison for a second conviction of receiving child pornography.

Mark Fredrick Sandell, 63, of Red Oak, was sentenced last week to 15 years in federal prison. federal prosecutors for Iowa said.

Prosecutors said that at the time of Sandell’s offense, he was already on supervised release for a previous conviction of receiving child porn. At his sentencing Friday, his release for the prior offense was revoked, and he was ordered to serve an additional 2 1/2 years on top of the 15-year sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

The latest case against Sandell began with an investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol that showed an internet address associated with Sandell had received child pornography files. On Feb. 27, 2020, a search warrant was executed at Sandell’s home.

Officers seized several electronic devices from the home, and a forensic examination identified 483 videos and 125 images of child pornography, prosecutors said.

