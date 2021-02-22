Advertisement

Iowa man gets lengthy sentence for repeat child porn offense

Mark Fredrick Sandell, 63, of Red Oak.
Mark Fredrick Sandell, 63, of Red Oak.(Courtesy: Pottawattamie County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A western Iowa man has been handed a lengthy sentence in federal prison for a second conviction of receiving child pornography.

Mark Fredrick Sandell, 63, of Red Oak, was sentenced last week to 15 years in federal prison. federal prosecutors for Iowa said.

Prosecutors said that at the time of Sandell’s offense, he was already on supervised release for a previous conviction of receiving child porn. At his sentencing Friday, his release for the prior offense was revoked, and he was ordered to serve an additional 2 1/2 years on top of the 15-year sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

The latest case against Sandell began with an investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol that showed an internet address associated with Sandell had received child pornography files. On Feb. 27, 2020, a search warrant was executed at Sandell’s home.

Officers seized several electronic devices from the home, and a forensic examination identified 483 videos and 125 images of child pornography, prosecutors said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning now in effect for the Omaha Metro
Sunday is a First Alert Day due to heavy snow and very slick roads
18-month-old child in Douglas County dies after being hit by a truck
Snow emergencies declared in Iowa, police warn Omaha-metro drivers to be safe
Omaha police responded to a fatal accident Sunday night on I-480 South.
Omaha police respond to fatal interstate crash late Sunday
A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road on Saturday.
UPDATE: One dead after officer-involved shooting in northeast Lincoln

Latest News

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Nebraskans with additional health risks frustrated by state decision to vaccinate by age
Sheriff IDs woman killed, man wounded in police shootout
Shannon Harner, executive director of the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority
Details about the Nebraska rental assistance program
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Feb. 22 COVID-19 update: Nebraska expects to be caught up on vaccine delivery Monday