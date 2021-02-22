Family, Gov. Ricketts sends-off Omaha’s 192nd Military Police Detachment

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s 192nd Military Police Detachment is being called to serve.

In a year full of things new, uncertain, and ever-changing - many of them will be embarking on an unfamiliar journey.

“This is a first deployment overseas for about half of the soldiers,” said Major Ingalsbe.

They’ll be heading to the middle east for about 9 months. But first, Texas.

“We’ll send them off to Fort Bliss, Texas where they’ll do about a month of pre-deployment training.”

The group of 45 has been quite busy. Some served in parts of the world in 2010 and beyond - but the last few years and 2020 alone proved how much Nebraska’s National Guard is needed.

“They returned from a deployment in 2015 and a lot happened in between then and now where they’ve been called upon,” said Major Ingalsbe.

From running traffic control points during the historic floods of 2015 to this past summer as America made history with all 50 states marching in the name of George Floyd.

Many of them a crucial part of Nebraska’s COVID-19 response and now they’re ready to continue stepping up.

“Some of the members of the unit actually transferred in for the opportunity to deploy overseas so that’s heartening to hear that kind of motivation,” said Major Ingalsbe.

Though the separation from loved ones is tough- today’s ceremonial sendoff was a reminder of the support here in the cornhusker state.

