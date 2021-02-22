Advertisement

Disney+ adds content warning to ‘The Muppet Show’

Disney+ is putting a label on some episodes of "The Muppet Show" because of "negative...
Disney+ is putting a label on some episodes of "The Muppet Show" because of "negative depictions" and "mistreatment of people or cultures."(Source: Disney+ via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney is adding a content warning to some episodes of “The Muppet Show.”

The variety show started streaming on Disney+ last week. Viewers will see a warning label before episodes that may feature “negative depictions” and “mistreatment of people or cultures.”

An episode hosted by Johnny Cash in which he’s standing in front of the U.S. and Confederate flags is labeled.

Another disclaimer pops up before the episode in which folk star Joan Baez does an Indian accent.

A Kenny Rogers episode is also labeled because it shows Muppets dressed in Arab garb drilling for oil.

Disney said the stereotypes were wrong then and they’re wrong now, but instead of removing the episodes, they wanted to acknowledge the issue so people can learn from it.

Disney already uses the disclaimer on other films and programs, like “The Aristocats” and “Dumbo.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning now in effect for the Omaha Metro
Sunday is a First Alert Day due to heavy snow and very slick roads
18-month-old child in Douglas County dies after being hit by a truck
Snow emergencies declared in Iowa, police warn Omaha-metro drivers to be safe
A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road on Saturday.
UPDATE: One dead after officer-involved shooting in northeast Lincoln
Former Omaha daycare owner sentenced to three years for theft

Latest News

The bill includes direct payments of $1,400 per person to millions of Americans.
US deaths at brink of 500K, confirming virus’ tragic reach
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Feb. 22 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 199 new cases since Friday
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Monday a slow easing of one of Europe’s strictest...
Shops, haircuts return in April as UK lifts lockdown slowly
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts: Nebraska would do a better job distributing vaccine to federal programs
The Grammy-winning French act have announced their break up.
Grammy-winning duo Daft Punk break up after 28 years