David’s Evening Forecast - More melting and mild temperatures ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies brought a quick warm-up to the area this afternoon despite plenty of snow still on the ground. Temperatures jumped into the mid and upper 40s around the metro, with parts of southeast Nebraska reaching the low 50s. The warm-up leading to plenty of melting around the area, but there are no flooding concerns as river levels remain quite low. The only issue may be some ice jams in the coming days, but those are difficult to predict. Temperatures this evening will fall back into the 30s after sunset, with a light freeze overnight. Some patchy fog is possible as well.

After a little morning fog, expect more sunny skies for Tuesday. We should see another quick warm-up around the area, with temperatures jumping back into the 40s by the lunch hour. We’ll continue that warming trend into the afternoon, with highs likely warming into the low 50s around much of the area. 60s aren’t out of reach for those parts of southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa that have little to no snow on the ground.

A north wind will bring a setback in temperatures for mid-week, but we will continue to melt off snow. Highs temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will likely settle back into the low 40s, but still very close to the average for the second half of February. We’ll see a bit of a warming trend for the end of the week, with highs back to near 50 by Saturday. Precipitation chances remain low for most of the week, with some light rain or snow showers possible by Sunday.

