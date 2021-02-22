Andy Hoffman battles coronavirus on top of cancer

Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s been nearly seven months since the Hoffman family of Atkinson got the news that they’d have to start fighting another cancer battle. Not Jack this time, it was his dad Andy, who’d spent the last decade advocating for child brain cancer research and raising awareness for the disease through the Team Jack Foundation.
Andy has been undergoing treatment for Glioblastoma. On Saturday, his wife, Brianna, posted an update on the foundation website. Usually, the updates come from Andy, but Brianna said he’s not well enough to do it himself this time.
At the beginning of February, what started out as a cough turned out to be coronavirus, delaying his chemotherapy treatment and other appointments. Brianna said he had no coronavirus symptoms after about day 5, but during that time his neurological symptoms worsened.
Brianna reports that on Valentine’s Day, Andy was able to get radiation on his spine.
The news is not good, but in true Hoffman fashion, the family expressed gratitude to everyone who has supported them.