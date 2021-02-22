18-month-old child in Douglas County dies after being hit by a truck

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 18-month-old child.

Officers went to a private property near Dutch Hall Road for an incident involving a truck on Saturday. A pickup truck hit 18-month-old Hazel Hannum and the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The child’s father was the driver of the pickup and chaplains from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was called to help.

