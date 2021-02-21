Advertisement

Strong second half pushes Purdue past Nebraska

Thorir Thorbjarnarson scored 9 points, had 4 rebounds, and dished 4 assists in Nebraska's loss...
Thorir Thorbjarnarson scored 9 points, had 4 rebounds, and dished 4 assists in Nebraska's loss to Purdue on Saturday.(BTN)
By Rex Smith
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska fell to Purdue by a final of 75 to 58 in Lincoln on Saturday.

The Huskers had strong sequences during the game, especially from its bench, but it jus couldn’t overcome the Boilermakers in the second half.

The bench group helped het Big Red back into the game late in the first half, so Fred Hoiberg decided to go with a lineup of Trey McGowens, Kobe Webster, Shamiel Stevenson, Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Yvan Ouedraogo to start the second half.

Thorir Thorbjarnarson was all over the court with excellent hustle and energy.

He scored nine points and had four rebound and four assists in 21 minutes of play, but his movement and energy sparked the Huskers.

Nebraska will play Penn State, a team they just beat for the team’s first Big Ten win in well over a year, on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road on Saturday.
UPDATE: Officer-involved shooting in northeast Lincoln
Ricketts defends Nebraska COVID-19 vaccine decision to remove co-morbidities category from Phase 1B
Bellevue community helps out BBQ restaurant after break-in
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Feb. 19 COVID-19 update: Douglas County catches up on cases, DHHS reports over 200,000 vaccine registrations
Real-estate booms in Omaha-metro during pandemic

Latest News

Creighton freshman Emma Ronsiek runs back on defense after scoring three of her game-high 27...
Ronsiek shines as Creighton beats No. 19 DePaul
NSAA Class A Wrestling
Class A Wrestling Finals: Millard South wins team title and four individual medals
Athlete of the Week JoJo Randby
Athlete of the Week: Marian’s JoJo Randby
Nebraska Baseball
Huskers have a baseball schedule from the Big Ten