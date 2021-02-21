Strong second half pushes Purdue past Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska fell to Purdue by a final of 75 to 58 in Lincoln on Saturday.

The Huskers had strong sequences during the game, especially from its bench, but it jus couldn’t overcome the Boilermakers in the second half.

The bench group helped het Big Red back into the game late in the first half, so Fred Hoiberg decided to go with a lineup of Trey McGowens, Kobe Webster, Shamiel Stevenson, Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Yvan Ouedraogo to start the second half.

Thorir Thorbjarnarson was all over the court with excellent hustle and energy.

He scored nine points and had four rebound and four assists in 21 minutes of play, but his movement and energy sparked the Huskers.

Nebraska will play Penn State, a team they just beat for the team’s first Big Ten win in well over a year, on Tuesday night.

