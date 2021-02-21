Advertisement

Snow emergencies declared in Iowa, police warn Omaha-metro drivers to be safe

(NBC15)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some Iowa counties and cities have declared a snow emergency on Sunday.

Carter Lake Mayor, Ron Cumberledge, announced a snow emergency in effect immediately and it will stay in effect until Monday, Feb. 22 at noon.

The Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Department announced a snow emergency that will go into effect at 1 p.m. Sunday. The emergency will stay in effect until Monday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m.

Officials say cars can’t be parked on or along any public county roadway during snow removal operations.

Glenwood Mayor, Ron Kohn, announced a snow emergency into effect at 12 p.m. Sunday. In the statement, the snow emergency parking ban will continue until the snow comes to an end and the roads are clear.

Included in this announcement is that no one can park, abandon, or leave unattended any car on any public street or city-owned parking lot other than the designated overnight parking locations.

RELATED: Sunday is a First Alert Day due to heavy snow and very slick roads

Omaha Mayor, Jean Stothert, warns drivers to be safe while on the roads.

Omaha Police also warn drivers this morning to not go out unless they have to.

Bellevue Police reported at 5:48 a.m that traffic lights were out 36th & U.S. Hwy 370 and Golden Blvd & U.S. Hwy 370 because of a blown transformer.

6 News will continue to give updates.

