Snow emergencies declared in Iowa, police warn Omaha-metro drivers to be safe

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some Iowa counties and cities have declared a snow emergency on Sunday.

(2-21 1 pm) Today's winter storm continues to move east through Iowa. We have more than 450 plows out right now, so if you are traveling PLEASE slow down and give them room to work. Get updated travel information on the Iowa 511 app or at https://t.co/D7V7nRZQ5t. pic.twitter.com/mb0SnmMfVC — Northwest Iowa 511 (@IA511NW) February 21, 2021

Carter Lake Mayor, Ron Cumberledge, announced a snow emergency in effect immediately and it will stay in effect until Monday, Feb. 22 at noon.

The Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Department announced a snow emergency that will go into effect at 1 p.m. Sunday. The emergency will stay in effect until Monday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m.

Officials say cars can’t be parked on or along any public county roadway during snow removal operations.

Glenwood Mayor, Ron Kohn, announced a snow emergency into effect at 12 p.m. Sunday. In the statement, the snow emergency parking ban will continue until the snow comes to an end and the roads are clear.

Included in this announcement is that no one can park, abandon, or leave unattended any car on any public street or city-owned parking lot other than the designated overnight parking locations.

Omaha Mayor, Jean Stothert, warns drivers to be safe while on the roads.

Omaha Police also warn drivers this morning to not go out unless they have to.

Westbound 1-80 at 84th. Interstates not cleared as of yet. Don’t drive unless you have to, be safe! #opd ⁦@omaha_scanner⁩ via @OPDdcGonzalez pic.twitter.com/vg5L8Sp1ZJ — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) February 21, 2021

Bellevue Police reported at 5:48 a.m that traffic lights were out 36th & U.S. Hwy 370 and Golden Blvd & U.S. Hwy 370 because of a blown transformer.

Due to a blown transformer, traffic lights are out at 36th & US Hwy 370 and Golden Blvd & US Hwy 370. Treat as a 4-way stop! OPPD and Bellevue Street Dept both on the way @CityofBellevue @OPPDCares @SarpyCounty911 @551CARS @NDOTomaha Tweeted by @BPDLt_Reed pic.twitter.com/WVPV8Rc3Gn — Bellevue Police (@BellevuePolice) February 21, 2021

