Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird endorses City Council candidates

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced on Sunday her endorsement of City Council candidates Tom Beckius, Bennie Shobe and Sändra Washington. Mayor Gaylor Baird touted the experience and leadership the three have provided to Lincoln.

“We need compassionate and thoughtful leaders who listen, who do their homework, and who care about how each policy affects the residents of Lincoln,” said Gaylor Baird. “All three are part of the City leadership team that, today, is guiding, and growing our community in the midst of the most significant challenges Lincoln has faced in over 100 years.”

She also cited the need for Lincoln to continue moving forward.

“Councilmember Shobe, Councilmember Washington, and Commissioner Beckius know that Lincoln must continue to grow and build on our high quality of life, and must include robust community conversations to ensure equitable solutions,” said Gaylor Baird.

Councilman Bennie Shobe, who is running for re-election, discussed the challenges of the COVID19 pandemic and how important it is to have leaders with the right priorities as we recover.

“Lincolnites are living with concerns about their jobs, an uncertain economy, a global pandemic and strains on our civil society. Local government leaders need to weigh the needs of the community and the resources available to meet those needs,” said Shobe. Councilwoman Sändra Washington. “I’ll continue to work with the Mayor, neighborhoods, and business leaders to find pragmatic solutions to promote smart and sustainable growth,” said Washington. “It’s also necessary to ensure that our investment in public safety and infrastructure keeps pace with our growth and that we take steps to protect our environment to make our city the best place to live for future generations.”

Tom Beckius, the current Vice Chair of the Lincoln/Lancaster County Planning Commission highlighted public safety and the police and fire chief searches.

“As we focus on the challenges ahead, public safety is priority number one. I support the men and women that keep law and order in our city and will work to hire leaders who believe public safety is a community-wide effort that includes many different partners and resources,” said Beckius.

The primary election is on Tuesday, April 6. The top six voter getters will advance to the General Election on Tuesday, May 4.

