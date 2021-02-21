Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Sunnier and warmer days of melting ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday started off with an impressive winter storm during the morning hours! Snowfall rates of 2 to even 3 inches per hour at times allowed 4 to 8 inches of snow to fall over the Omaha Metro. Even higher amounts were reported in Iowa. Thankfully, this snowfall exited by early afternoon, with temperatures above-freezing helping out with the clean-up process. Roads are in much better condition this afternoon, compared to this morning.

Most of the Omaha Metro picked up between 4 & 8 inches of snowfall (WOWT)

Clouds will continue clearing from west to east tonight, with decreasing winds and lows in the low to mid-20s. We’ll watch out for patchy fog over fresh snowpack and some re-freeze overnight.

Mostly sunny skies return Monday and Tuesday with warmer temperatures! Highs will top out in the low to mid-40s to start the workweek, warming us enough for plenty of melting. Highs in the lower-30s move in Wednesday and Thursday with conditions remaining dry. We’ll be back in the 40s to round out the workweek and head into the weekend, though we’ll have to watch out for additional chances for rain and snow.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

