Bourne leads Huskers past Penn State

By Rex Smith
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska won its second game in a row on Sunday when it beat Penn State 87-72.

Isabelle Bourne led the Huskers with 22 points while Sam Haiby and Ashley Scoggin both contributed 18.

In all, Big Red had five players score in double figures.

Head coach Amy Williams said she thought it was the team’s most complete game of the season.

The win streak sets the Huskers back on the right track after dropping four straight games.

UNL has three regular season games left on the schedule before the Big Ten Tournament.

