4th ranked Huskers sweep No. 5 Minnesota

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - After losing its match 3-1 to Minnesota on Friday night, the Nebraska volleyball team came out dialed in on Sunday to beat the Gophers in straight sets.

Lexi Sun led Big Red with 12 kills and 13 digs.

The scores of the three sets were: 25-17, 25-15, 25-22.

Next up for the Cornhuskers: a matchup with the top-ranked team in the country.

Nebraska faces No. 1 Wisconsin next Friday and Saturday.

The last time the two teams met was in the NCAA Tournament in December 2019 when the Badgers swept the Huskers.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.