Advertisement

4th ranked Huskers sweep No. 5 Minnesota

By Rex Smith
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - After losing its match 3-1 to Minnesota on Friday night, the Nebraska volleyball team came out dialed in on Sunday to beat the Gophers in straight sets.

Lexi Sun led Big Red with 12 kills and 13 digs.

The scores of the three sets were: 25-17, 25-15, 25-22.

Next up for the Cornhuskers: a matchup with the top-ranked team in the country.

Nebraska faces No. 1 Wisconsin next Friday and Saturday.

The last time the two teams met was in the NCAA Tournament in December 2019 when the Badgers swept the Huskers.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning now in effect for the Omaha Metro
Sunday is a First Alert Day due to heavy snow and very slick roads
A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road on Saturday.
UPDATE: One dead after officer-involved shooting in northeast Lincoln
Former Omaha daycare owner sentenced to three years for theft
Woman stabbed to death at motel; man who fled shot by police
Intersection near North 156th Street is back open after road closure

Latest News

Source: BTN+
Bourne leads Huskers past Penn State
Bennington's Kael Lauridsen blows a kiss after winning his second state wrestling title as a...
Class B state wrestling finals
Thorir Thorbjarnarson scored 9 points, had 4 rebounds, and dished 4 assists in Nebraska's loss...
Strong second half pushes Purdue past Nebraska
Creighton freshman Emma Ronsiek runs back on defense after scoring three of her game-high 27...
Ronsiek shines as Creighton beats No. 19 DePaul